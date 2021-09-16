Seattle Mariners to host 2023 All-Star Game Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Mariners announced that they will host the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park Thursday. This will be the third time Seattle has hosted the All-Stars. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seattle Mariners Seattle Sport Wash. Local Weather Currently in Spokane 65°F Fair 66°F / 43°F 2 PM 65°F 3 PM 66°F 4 PM 67°F 5 PM 67°F 6 PM 66°F Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesGovernor Jay Inslee updates facial covering guidelinesFamily fears accidental overdose after 12-year-old found dead in his Spokane Valley bedroomJudge: Capital gains tax challenge can move forwardMegan Fox went 'naked' to VMAs for Machine Gun KellyFamily identifies wife, husband and 17-year-old daughter as victims in Sunday evening house fireReports of active shooter at Ohio Air Force Base25-year-old Snohomish County woman found deceased on Highway-2 near Stevens PassPolice ask for help finding 20-year-old woman missing near LewistonRichard E. Grant's wife Joan Washington diesTSA finds six-inch knife inside lining of carry-on bag at Spokane International Airport Videos Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Video From This Section School bus driver shortages may impact sporting events Updated 3 hrs ago What you need to know about Mexican Independence Day Updated 4 hrs ago Idaho moves to crisis care standards state-wide, amid massive increase of COVID-19 patients Updated 6 hrs ago Spokane man sets out to dribble a basketball for 24 hours, raising money for foster kids Updated 14 hrs ago Domestic violence organization receives $1.2 million grant to address youth violence Updated 18 hrs ago WATCH: Hospitals hitting capacity due to unvaccinated 19 hrs ago WATCH: SRHD asks for mass testing resources from DOH 19 hrs ago Spokane man shot in apparent random robbery desperate to get property back taken in as evidence Updated Sep 14, 2021 Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe