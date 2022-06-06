SEATTLE, Wash. - On the 24th of May, Seattle Pacific University (SPU) students walked out of their classrooms and staged a sit-in out front of the president’s office. They have now surpassed 300 hours in protest of a Board of Trustees decision to retain the University’s current employee lifestyle expectation regarding sexual conduct.
The SPU Board of Trustees voted on the 23rd to continue refusing the employment of LGBTQ+ professors and staff.
Board Chair, Cedric Davis stated, “While this decision brings complex and heart-felt reactions, the Board made a decision that it believed was most in line with the university’s mission and Statement of Faith and chose to have SPU remain in communion with its founding denomination, the Free Methodist Church USA, as a core part of its historical identity as a Christian university.”
The decision reflects the university's commitment to the traditional view on Biblical marriage and its identity as an Orthodox, Evangelical, Wesleyan and Ecumenical institution built to honor its teachings of faith.
However, this decision is not supported by many of students and staff who work, study and live on campus, resulting in the sit-in that is still occurring now. Managed by the SPU ASSP (Associated Students of Seattle Pacific), this sit-in allows students, faculty and community members who disagree with the university’s policy to sign-up for specific time slots to participate in the protest in order for students to attend class while the space outside of the President’s office is still occupied 24/7.
The ASSP and SPU Protest Fund created a GoFundMe page to raise money for an attorney to sue the school, stating on the fundraiser’s page, “We are raising money to file a lawsuit against the BOT for breach of fiduciary duty, which means they are not acting in the best interest of the organization”.
Students and faculty alike find that the board of trustees' decision fails to reflect the beliefs of those who are actually on campus, arguing that this policy brings more harm than good for the SPU community. The ASSP plans to continue this sit-in until their demands are met, which is the resignation of all board members who agree with the SPU’s employee conduct expectations.
On June 4, the SPU Faculty Council voted on a resolution to endorse the “Third Way” recommendation of the SPU LGBTQIA+ Work Group. This resolution affirms that Christian educational institutions have autonomy to establish policies that align with religious beliefs and institutional goals. However, this recommendation also affirms that SPU’s missional identity has always reflected the importance of diversity, stating, “ We believe that Christ calls us to value diversity and to seek ways for all persons in our university community to grow in their individual giftedness and to contribute in meaningful ways to our common life and work”
The “Third Way” recommendations were endorsed by the Faculty Senate, concluding that “...SPU as a grace‐filled learning community that recognizes, respects and invites inquiry into the diversity of Christian opinion on same‐sex relations and gender identity, and revise the employee conduct policy to allow for same‐sex sexual activity within the context of marriage, thus making individuals in same‐sex marriages eligible for employment”.
Although this resolution doesn’t change the University's employment policy, it demonstrates the wide support from staff who want the policy disbanded, with 80% voting ‘Yes’ (197 out of 225 members) in support of this resolution.
As of Monday, students continue to occupy the hall in front of the University president’s office and the end of the year doesn’t worry them with plans to continue the sit-in throughout the summer.