SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order asking citizens to vacate the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone (CHOP) Wednesday morning, and authorities have started making arrests as they move in to clear the area.
The order declared the gathering in the CHOP zone an "unlawful assembly" requiring immediate action from city agencies.
The Seattle Police Department says it will be in the area Wednesday enforcing the order, and commanders began repeating the order for protesters to leave the area surrounding the east precinct.
Officers have begun making arrests after issuing multiple dispersal orders. Protesters are being asked to exit safely from the area south of the CHOP zone. At least a dozen arrests have already been made.
#BREAKING: SPD saying on a loudspeaker clear out now or you will be arrested to #CHOP protestors.— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 1, 2020
I can hear protestors shouting and screaming expletives. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/gVTqdAZQrj
Seattle PD cited ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area leading to the 48-hour order by the mayor.
"Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings," Seattle PD said in a tweet. "Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes."
SPD informed the public it will have an operational response in the area, with officers donning a variety of uniforms and some with higher levels of protective gear.
Authorities clarified that equipment is not meant to be a preemptive show of force, but that it is being utilized because there are some individuals known to be armed and dangerous in the CHOP zone - some who may have connection to shootings, homicides, robberies, assaults and other violent crimes.
SPD Chief Carmen Best issued the following statement:
Today, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the East Precinct/Cal Anderson area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order.
This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers.
As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community.
But enough is enough.
The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings–-two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area.
My job, and the job of our officers, is to protect and serve our community. This is not an end to our department’s engagement with demonstrators. We must continue our efforts to build trust and redefine our roles as guardians in our city. I will continue to work with the Community Police Commission, the Office of Police Accountability, the Inspector General, the Mayor, the Seattle City Council and ALL of our community and social justice partners in the coming weeks to encourage peace and to begin meaningful dialog about reenvisioning public safety in our community.
