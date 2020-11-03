Seattle Police arrest multiple people at Tuesday night protest

SEATTLE, Wash. - Several people have been arrested by Seattle Police during a protest Tuesday night. 

Seattle Police said the protest began with two marches that were moving through the South Lake Union and Capitol Hill areas. 

Police gave the group a public safety warning. 

Police said the marchers were moving traffic barricades into the roadway, defying the public safety warnings. 

Seattle Police arrested a driver who was associated with the protest after they drove over barricades and through an police bike line. 

People were arrested for damaging a parking meter with a hammer. 

