UPDATE January 11:
The Seattle Police Chief says he asked the Office of Police Accountability to investigate after reports surfaced that two Seattle Police Officers were at the Washington, D.C. riot.
Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz wrote in a statement, "a member of SPD notified their chain of command that photos on social media showed several SPD officers apparently in Washington, D.C., the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building."
Chief Diaz said he cannot go into details of the investigation. Diaz did state that it is not exactly clear where the photos of the officers were taken or if the photos were took at the attack against the U.S. Capitol.
Read the full statement from Chief Diaz here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE January 8:
Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has announced that two SPD officers have been placed on administrative leave while reports of them attending the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol Building are investigated.
Chief Diaz made the announcement on the Seattle Police Blotter.
"Today the Seattle Police Department was made aware that at least two of its officers were reportedly in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday," Chief Diaz said in a post made on the blotter, "The Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer."
Chief Diaz says the incident has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability for a full review of and SPD officer activity at the Capitol.
The Office of Police Accountability is investigating whether any SPD policies were violated and if any criminal activities occurred.
"If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them," said Chief Diaz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.