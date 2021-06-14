SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Police Department has identified the officer that was struck and hit by a car Saturday night on I-5.
Officer Alexandra B. Harris was driving home after finishing her shift when she came upon a multi-vehicle collision. She pulled over to check on the motorist involved in the crash.
As Officer Harris was outside her car, a passing motorist struck and killed her.
According to the Seattle Police Department, she served in the West Precinct in the department's Wellness Unit.
“Officer Harris embodied everything the Seattle Police Department is working to become,” said Chief Adrian Diaz. “Her dedication to the people of this city is an example to every member of our department, and all those who will come after her.”
Officer Harris leaves behind her fiancé and his daughters.