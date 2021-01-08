Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has announced that two SPD officers have been placed on administrative leave while reports of them attending the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol Building are investigated.
Chief Diaz made the announcement on the Seattle Police Blotter.
"Today the Seattle Police Department was made aware that at least two of its officers were reportedly in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday," Chief Diaz said in a post made on the blotter, "The Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer."
Chief Diaz says the incident has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability for a full review of and SPD officer activity at the Capitol.
The Office of Police Accountability is investigating whether any SPD policies were violated and if any criminal activities occurred.
"If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them," said Chief Diaz.
