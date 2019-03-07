Seattle Police are looking for a man who stole more than $600 from Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a grocery store Sunday night.
Police released a photo from surveillance footage of the suspected thief.
Witnesses who were working at the cookie stand said the man stopped by several times, and even bought a few boxes, but later returned them.
Then, just as the girls were getting ready to close up shop for the night, the man returned, pushed past a Scout, and grabbed the money.
One of the adults who were supervising the stand said she's encouraging the girls to see the bright side.
"There were so many overwhelmingly nice people," Jennifer Johanson told local media. "This was one bad apple."
The troop will not be on the hook for the lost cookies.
No word yet on any leads relating to the suspect.