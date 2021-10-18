SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is planning to suspend as many as 142 school bus routes Monday following the vaccinate mandate deadline for school employees.
SPS attributed the reduction in routes to a driver shortage with their third-party vendor, First Student. Third-party contractors working with public schools are also subject to the mandate.
Some groups of students will keep their bus routes as required by law, including students receiving special education who's individual education programs call for transportation and students with 504 plans that provide transportation. Students of families experiencing homelessness and foster students will also continue their bus service.
SPS said they are exploring alternative transportation options while they wait for First Student to hire more drivers.
"This solution is far from perfect. Those of you who are losing bus service understandably may feel frustrated and upset. We want to emphasize that we are committed to ensuring that all students who need it have safe transportation to and from school. It is our hope that the staffing shortages faced by First Student will be resolved as quickly as possible so we can resume – and improve upon – all bus service. In the meantime, we are actively looking for alternative solutions to this challenge," SPS said in a release.
For those with students who have no other means of getting to school, SPS said they will work with families on a case-by-case basis and to get in contact with them.
