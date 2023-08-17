Throwback uniforms
Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks' Kingdome throwback jerseys were the most searched throwback jerseys in the NFL in July, according to data from Google. 

First reported by ESPN, the Seahawks' old-school uniforms are among the new wave of throwback uniforms NFL teams are donning this year, generating a lot of hype among football fans. 

The uniforms feature royal blue jerseys, green accents, silver helmets and the original Seahawks logo.

ESPN reported the Seahawks plan to wear the jerseys in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. 

