SPOKANE, Wash. - Some Seattle Seahawks players made their way to the east side of the state Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer to Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

Starting in 2018, this was supposed to be an annual event, then the pandemic happened. Organizers and donors now hoping it will pick back up where it left off.
 
You don't always get to meet your hero, but for the over 100 kids staying at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, Tuesday they got a chance to.
 
"You never know who's life your inspiring," Dareke Young said.
 
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver's Dareke Young and Penny Hart brought a little cheer... some holiday spirit... and smiles... lots of smiles.
 
"Giving hope and putting smiles on anybody's faces that I can," Penny Hart said.
 
"It's going to make me smile as well," Young said.
 
For these kids, it's a unique moment they'll never forget.
 
"Around this time I know they want to be with their families at home but they're stuck here dealing with what they're going through so just happy to be here so I can make somebody's day," he said.
 
"You don't really think about how other people might be going through things and even as young as they are and they are going through what they might be going through, is really inspiring. So for me, that's really what it's all about," Hart said.
 
And for one patient, a football player at Central Valley, Tuesday... is a dream come true.
 
"As a young kid I always wanted to play in the NFL so being with these guys is really cool to see because they are amazing people and I want to be just like them," Brandon Thomas, who's a middle linebacker for Central Valley said.
 
Thomas has always longed to go into the NFL, but a bone cancer diagnosis in 2020 took away those hopes.
 
"I had to get an amputation in June of 2020 for my 16th birthday," he said.
 
After ending chemo in February of 2021, Thomas didn't give up. He leaned into his prosthetic.
 
"Eventually I got good enough. I started going to college camps. Then I played my first season pretty well and I just finished my last season," he said.
 
Now Thomas is inspiring the NFL players that inspire him.
 
"It's an incredible feeling that they think I can be a role model and inspiration to them. It's kind of unexplainable," he said.

