Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and flurries. Localized glaze of ice. * WHERE...Northeast Washington, North Idaho, Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to Noon PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated or unsanded roads will likely become slick. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Windshields will quickly accumulate ice. Sidewalks and decks could be icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&