SEATTLE, Wash. - The city that has earned the nickname "soccer capital of America" will host the biggest international soccer tournament. Today, Seattle was named as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This upcoming World Cup will be the first to be co-hosted by three countries: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
 

