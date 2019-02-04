Its official, the realign 99 project in Seattle is complete. Seattle officials reopened the brand new State Route 99 Tunnel under the Seattle city center to driver's overnight Monday just before midnight. It comes after weeks after the Alaskan Way Viaduct was closed for demolition.
