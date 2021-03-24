SPOKANE, Wash- All aboard, happening right now support for a new railway system across the state of Washington is gaining a new traction.
It’s called Cascadia Rail, this is an old idea brought up back in 2018, but conversation is being had about it once again.
The proposed rail system would connect Vancouver to Seattle and Seattle to Portland in less than 90 minutes. A proposed map also shows the rail line going to from Spokane to the Tri-Cities to Seattle and promises it would take less time to get to eastern Washington than it takes to dive.
In a post on The Seattle Transit Blog, supporters gave several reasons they think the project could be great for the entire state:
- It’s good for workers and quality of life. Short commutes are more than a luxury; they’re critical for reduction in income inequality. For those with 1½ to 2 hour commutes, how about 15-30 minutes? That’s at least 2 hours more each day with your family.
- It’s good for business. The world economy is driven by global cities. Home to 13 Fortune 500 companies, the Cascadia Innovation Corridor will grow even more 21st Century jobs by reducing the effective distance between our cities.
- It’s good for tourism. Seattle’s 39 million, Vancouver, BC’s 9 million and Portland’s 9 million annual metro-area visitors spend $4 to $7 billion per metropolitan area and a load of local taxes. Fast, easy connections help more people see more places including wine country, Spokane and the many great smaller places in between. Fast connections mean more business.
- It’s good for economic development. Disproportionate economic growth has happened in our largest cities. By making fast, convenient and reliable connections between many more places, all of our cities become increasingly attractive for commercial and residential urban growth.
- It keeps our great places great. Cascadia is an amazing place. We should experience more of it while spoiling it less with long car trips and choked roads.
Washington State Representative Liz Berry tweeted she was fascinated by a briefing in a State House Transportation Committee on the proposed rail system. She added Seattle is the 3rd largest city in the country but that people waste 3+ hours/day commuting.
Fascinating briefing today in House Transportation Committee on @CascadiaRail vision for our region. Seattle is the 3rd largest city in the country where people waste 3+ hours/day commuting. #waleg https://t.co/GvZvGEIsBS— Rep. Liz Berry (@LizBerryWA) March 22, 2021
Currently, the project is still just an idea. The current budget from the transportation committee does not include funding for the project.