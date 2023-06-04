MATTAWA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision that shut down State Route 243 near Mattawa for hours Sunday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at milepost two, about 11 miles southeast of Mattawa, when a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Express van driven by Kali Deskin, 31, veered onto the soft shoulder and overcorrected into the northbound lane, striking a 2022 Toyota RAV4 SUV driven by William Lara Ardon, 58, of Seattle.
Maria Quijano, 59, of Seattle, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lara Ardon and Deskin were transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with injuries. Jared Look, 34, a passenger in the van, was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Dekin and Look were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the patrol. It's unclear whether Quijano and Lara Ardon were wearing seatbelts.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Deskin was charged with negligent driving in the second degree. Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, the press release said.