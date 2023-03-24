NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A woman from Seattle was killed and two others injured in a crash in Nez Perce County early in the morning on Friday, March 24.
According to Idaho State Police, a 75-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry south on US-95 at around 4:30 a.m. when she collided head-on with a northbound Chevy Equinox.
Initial investigation indicates the Camry crossed left of center near mile post 286, crashing in the northbound lane.
A 49-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from Lewiston were in the Chevy. Neither were wearing a seatbelt and were transported via ground ambulance for treatment of their injuries.
The woman in the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been notified.
Traffic on US-95 was closed in both directions for around three hours while emergency responders and crews worked to clear the scene. Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the situation.