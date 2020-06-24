SEATTLE - Seattle's CHOP zone has officially concluded, according to the project's Twitter account.
In a tweet posted on Wednesday, June 24, the account @CHOPOfficialSEA said that there are less than two dozen people remaining near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct and 11 more people near the Space Needle and numbers are expected to continue dropping.
"It is time we shift the next phase of our organizing and move from direct action to virtual activism," the message read in part.
The rehousing of the East Precinct will reportedly occur no later than early next week. Prior to which, barriers will be removed and streets in the Capitol Hill neighborhood will once again open to traffic.
