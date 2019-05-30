SeaWorld crews rescue sea lion pup with diver's mask stuck around neck

SeaWorld crews rescued a young sea lion Tuesday after beach-goers noticed a diver's swim mask lodged around its neck.
The male pup was spotted at swim beach in Encinitas.
Experts say he was malnourished and dehydrated.
The mask, estimated to have been wrapped around the pup's neck for several weeks, was preventing it from foraging and eating. After the rescue team cut the mask off, they saw the resulting wound on the pup's neck was infected.
Rescuers took the pup to SeaWorld's animal health and rescue center, where a veterinarian treated the pup and gave him an antibiotic.
The park will monitor the pup during his rehabilitation in hopes of returning him to the ocean in the next few months.