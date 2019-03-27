SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of Spokane-area high school seniors hit the stage for the second annual "Lilac City's Got Talent" show.
On Wednesday night, 17 seniors sang, played instruments, danced and performed monologues.
Maddie Burgess from The Oaks Classical Christian Academy took home first place and $500 with her singing performance.
Second place and $300 went to Brennah Schmelzer and Deanna Dwyer from Lewis & Clark High School, who danced.
Third place and $200 went to Lauren Fay from Gonzaga Preparatory School with her singing.
Each year the festival works with a different high school leadership class to plan and put on the vent and the Lilac Festival donates $500 to their program. This year, they've been working with students at Lewis & Clark High School.
According to the Lilac Festival's website, 2019's finalists are as follows:
- Bellamie Sy - (U-High) Singing
- Bowe Rojas - (Liberty) Guitar Solo
- Deanna Dwyer & Brennah Schmelzer - (LC) Dance
- Emily Reidt - (LC) Singing
- Jackee Smith - (Rogers) Monologue
- Spilt Milk - (Mt. Spokane) Rock Band
- Lauren Fay - (G Prep) Signing
- Maddie Burgess - (The Oaks) Singing
- Miranda Field - (Liberty) Signing
- Nathan Meighan - (LC) Viola
- Olivia McCollum - (LC) Singing
- Reanna Guerrero - (North Central) Tap Dancing
- Regan Carnell - (Shadle Park) Singing
- Riezalyn Anne Reyes - (North Central) Singing
- Spencer Hawkins - (U-High) Slam Poetry
- William John Symmes - (G Prep) Guitar Solo