SPOKANE, Wash. - The Winter Market will open up this week for its second year, offering a whole host of local vendors to shop from and support. Entry to the Market itself is free, and it will be open 3-7 p.m. for most Wednesdays until the end of the year. The dates include:
- November 10th and 17th
- December 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd
While some may not be present every Wednesday, some of the notable vendors include Revival Tea Company Spokane, Sweets by Sarah K, Fetch Bakery, Country Girl Cantina, Ridge Line Rings, and Liberty Ciderworks. And that's just a small sampling of businesses you can expect. The Spokane City website lists even more local farmers, artisans, and processors you can look forward to.
Washington State DoH COVID safety protocols will be in place at the market. Vendors will set up throughout the Pavilion Center Plaza outdoors and inside the lobby itself and will have limited occupancy to maintain safe distancing. Visitors are asked to wear a mask, observe social distancing, and will have access to hand sanitizing stations.