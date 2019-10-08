There's been another arrest in the shooting death of a key witness in the Amber Guyver trial.
Thirty-two-year old Michael Mitchell was located this evening by the US Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force.
He was taken into custody without incident at a motel in Marksville, Louisiana.
Mitchell is one of three men suspected in the shooting death of Joshua Brown in Dallas.
Brown testified in the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean.
Twenty-year old Jacquerious Mitchell was already in custody and a third suspect, Thaddeus Green remains on the run.
Michael Mitchell is currently booked in the Avoyelles Parish Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.