LEWISTON, Idaho - A second case of measles has been confirmed in a Latah County resident.
According to a release from Idaho Public Health, the initial measles case was in a child too young to be immunized and the second case is in a family member who was partially immunized due to age.
The newest case was also exposed to measles while traveling internationally. There has been no spread of measles to the general public in Latah County or Idaho, according to the release.
Here are the locations of verified potential exposures to the public:
- May 31, 2019; 11:00 am - 2:30 pm - Gritman Medical Center, Lab & Imaging Waiting Area, Moscow.
- May 26, 2019; 9:15 am - 2:00 pm - Trinity Reformed Church, 101 Palouse River Dr., Moscow.
The times include when the individual(s) were at the location and two hours after. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious leaves the area.
Anyone who was at these locations during these times could have been exposed to measles. If you were at the locations and have measles symptoms, stay at home and contact your healthcare provider.