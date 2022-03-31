PASCO, Wash. - A second cougar has been spotted in the Tri-Cities Thursday, just a day after deputies in Benton County shot and killed a wild cougar that was found near workers in a Finley orchard.
The Pasco Police Department (PPD) posted video of the second cougar running through a neighborhood near Road 90 and Sandifur around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
PPD said they haven't been able to locate the cougar yet but have notified Fish and Wildlife of the sighting.
On Wednesday, Benton County deputies responded to reports of a cougar in Kennewick city limits. The cougar was later found by workers out in an orchard. Responding deputies found that the cougar had a serious eye injury but was not startled by their presence.
After deputies contacted Fish and Wildlife, they said the cougar started to track them.
They decided to shoot the large cat due to its change in behavior and its proximity to the workers and resident's homes.
The cougars body was handed over to Fish and Wildlife so their biologists could take samples and data.