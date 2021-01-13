UPDATE Jan 13 3:45 PM:
The second escaped inmate from the Okanogan County Jail is back in custody.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Kristopher Wittman was caught near the Yo Yo Rock boat launch in Chelan County.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office detectives worked with multi agencies to locate and arrest inmates White and Wittman along with Lancaster for her role in aiding with their escape.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Jan. 12 5:50 PM:
After being on the run for a week, one of two escaped inmates from the Okanogan County Jail is back behind bars.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Christian White was arrested for escaping in the second degree. A second person, 67-year-old Teresa Lancaster, was arrested for helping White.
They were apprehended in Portland.
The U.S Marshall’s worked with authorities in Portland to locate White and Lancaster. Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office will be working to have them both extradited back to Okanogan County.
Officials are still looking for the second escaped inmate, 28-year-old Kristofer Wittman.
Wittman is described as 5'8", 170-pounds has blue eyes and blond hair.
Many people were wondering how two inmates escaped from the Okanogan County Jail. According to Sheriff Tony Hawley, the inmates were able to access the ventilation, leading them to the roof where they were then able to get down.
