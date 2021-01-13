Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has extended the * Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Benewah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Kootenai County in the panhandle of Idaho... Latah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Whitman County in eastern Washington... Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 830 PM PST Wednesday. * At 1247 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated rapid rises on many small rivers and creeks in the area, especially the Palouse River, Paradise Creek and Latah Creek. Minor flooding is possible especially in low lying areas. Recent rainfall of between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Anticipate most rivers levels to reach their peak late this afternoon through the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&