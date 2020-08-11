SPOKANE, Wash. - An early morning garage fire in North Spokane is now under investigation according to fire officials.
Fire crews say this is the second fire at the same garage. They say the first was started with Molotov cocktail and they are now working to determine if the two fires are connected.
The garage was completely destroyed and crews were still working early this morning.
Fire crews say there were no injuries, but some power lines are down.
