Property taxes

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County is reminding people who still need to pay property taxes that they are due this week. 

According to a release from the county, the second half of 2020 property tax deadline was extended from October 31 to December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office lobby is closed for in-person transactions.

Taxpayers can pay taxes online, by phone, through the mail, or by using a property tax payment drop box.

Treasurer’s Office staff remain available by phone and email to assist taxpayers. 

