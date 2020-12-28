SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County is reminding people who still need to pay property taxes that they are due this week.
According to a release from the county, the second half of 2020 property tax deadline was extended from October 31 to December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office lobby is closed for in-person transactions.
Taxpayers can pay taxes online, by phone, through the mail, or by using a property tax payment drop box.
Treasurer’s Office staff remain available by phone and email to assist taxpayers.
More information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.