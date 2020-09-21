SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest, along with its network of programs in Spokane County, has been approved for more than $4 million in CARES Act funding from the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.
According to a release from Second Harvest, the funding will go toward the organization's continued response to the high need for food assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic this fall and winter.
"Our goal with CARES Act funds over the next three months continues to be to protect our citizens and provide an avenue for our economy to get on the road to recovery," Spokane County Board of Commissioners Chair Al French said. "Allocating these funds to Second Harvest will help provide a level of food security for those in our community who find themselves in need. It is causes like this that are straightforward uses for the dollars provided by the CARES Act."
The board approved nearly $4.4 million in total. Specifically, the funds will cover the following:
- $4 million for food purchases
- $337,000 to help cover increased costs for off-site storage
- $61,000 for additional fuel and freight costs
"Organizations like ours throughout the county are facing more demand than ever before," Tom Stevenson, board chair of At The Core, a Spokane nonprofit that partners with Second Harvest, said. “We rely on Second Harvest for that food so the funds approved by the commission will help us greatly during this time of need.”
Prior to the pandemic, Second Harvest distributed an average of 217,000 lbs. of food each week to its hunger-relief network in Spokane County. Since early March, Second Harvest's average distribution has been 465,000 lbs. per week, which is a 114% increase.
Second Harvest partners with 94 nonprofit agencies in Spokane County as well as 102 elementary, middle and high schools.
"We're in a position we've never been before," Second Harvest President and CEO Jason Clark said. "While our warehouses are chock full today, we know that various pandemic-related programs are scheduled to end soon, so the situation will likely flip on a dime and we'll be scrambling for food."
The funds approved on Monday, Sept. 21, bring the total Spokane County/CARES Act funding for Second Harvest up to $6,528,500.
"Feeding kids and their families is a huge priority for us," Clark said. "With schools disrupted and many families relying on school meals to feed their kids, this is one way to make sure our school pantry partners and our volunteer partners delivering food have full trucks this fall and winter."
