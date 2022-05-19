SPOKANE, Wash. - Volunteers with Second Harvest were at the Saint Patrick Parish Thursday giving out enough free food for 200 families.
Volunteers were there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. distributing cases of shelf-stable food items for families struggling to afford inflated grocery prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that prices at the grocery store have jumped 10 percent since the same time last year. All food categories are seeing price increases month-over-month and it's no wonder people are beginning to feel the effects.
KHQ spoke with volunteer Dick Thiel who made it out to lend a hand who was happy to be a part of a good cause.
"I'm always impressed with how grateful the people are. They're happy, friendly, courteous, and we know the food is going to good use so it's a lot of fun to be out here," he said.
The next Second Harvest food distribution event is happening on June 7. Like Thursday's, the food will be completely free and no appointment or documentation will be required. These events are drive-thru only as the amount of food in each package is too heavy to be carried away.