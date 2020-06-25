SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest will be holding a free grocery distribution this week as part of its COVID-19 emergency response efforts.
The distribution will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday June 26, at Life Center Church at 1202 Government Way. Families will be provided with two boxes of groceries per vehicle for the first 300 vehicles and will continue as supplies last.
It will be a drive-thru event and vehicles should enter using the main church entrance from Government Way. People are asked to remain in their vehicles. They will be instructed to open their trunk and a food box will be loaded directly into the vehicle.
No appointment, identification or proof of income is required and the event will take place rain or shine
