Second Harvest receives $25,000 through BofA’s employee COVID-19 & flu shot initiative

SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest has received a $25,000 donation from the Bank of America. This donation was part of a program that encourages bank employees to receive an annual flu shot and/or coronavirus vaccine or booster.
Bank of America donated $50 per shot for each employee in the Spokane area who received a vaccine before November 23. Their goal is to help address food insecurity and hunger relief in Spokane.
According to a press release from bank of America, Washington state ranks 10th in wealth but 34th in food insecurity. This donation will help provide Second Harvest with the resources needed to provide more meals to individuals and families throughout the Inland Northwest.