A local group that helps families have enough to eat is suffering a setback, and community members around the region are stepping up to help.
One of Second Harvest’s massive coolers is almost 30 years old and needs $80,000 worth of repairs. Second Harvest says the cooler is crucial because up to 75 percent of food donations they receive are perishable and need to be refrigerated.
Walmart stores in Spokane and Post Falls are teaming up to give the organization a $20,000 grant to kick-start that fundraising process.
Community relations manager Julie Humphreys says every contribution is appreciated.
“Everybody has a refrigerator, and when it’s not working your food goes bad, so we’re in the same situation right here,” Humphreys said. “We’ve got to keep that food in good shape so that we can get it to families in need.”
Humphreys says that food help feed about 55,000 people in the region every week. She says the $20,000 dollar contribution means the world and is a great beginning for the fundraising process.
Second Harvest is trying to raise an additional $60,000 to repair the cooler. Donations can be made here.