SPOKANE, Wash. - Local food banks in the Inland Northwest say their inventory is low, in large part due to inflation.
"You've got need going up, supply going down, prices going up and it just makes it really difficult," Eric Williams from Second Harvest said.
"This is a statewide, and a nationwide issue right now," Matt Ryan from Northwest Harvest said. "There's the rising food costs, there's the rent costs, everything is more expensive right now and that just contributes to more folks needing to access a food pantry."
Ryan said right now about one in 12 people in Washington state are food insecure.
"That's a huge number," Ryan said. "That number actually increases for families, as well as for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, as well as rural areas."
But while the need has increased, supply hasn't been able to keep up–right in the thick of the holiday season, when many need it most.
"Right now we have some of our racks doing okay, but we've got a lot of racks that, say a year ago, six months ago, were bursting, and that's just not the case now," Williams from Second Harvest said.
Williams said they've had to tell 80 of their partners across their 26-county service area in Eastern Washington and North Idaho that Second Harvest won't be able to make their deliveries in December and January.
"Some of them are really frustrated–frustrated with us–and we're real frustrated with the situation too," Williams said. "We understand that, and we're doing everything we can to get the food stream back in place."
Food banks and local food pantries are having to use their financial reserves in a time when a dollar doesn't go as far as it used to.
"That's part of what you see here, is our reserve supply," Williams said while standing in Second Harvest's warehouse. "But, that's also going out the doors really fast."
"A pound of rice is way more expensive now than it was a year ago," Ryan said, while standing in Northwest Harvest food bank's warehouse.
Ryan said Northwest Harvest's food and monetary donations are at an all-time low, but that they haven't had to suspend any deliveries to their partner agencies and food pantries to this point.
"Definitely lower inventory, but we're continuing to try and meet the need," Ryan said.
Ryan and Williams both said there aren't any sides when it comes to feeding people, and the best way to help this holiday season is to donate to a food bank or to a local food pantry.
For more information about how to donate to Second Harvest, click here. For more information about how to donate to Northwest Harvest, click here.