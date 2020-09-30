SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Harvest Inland Northwest is working to help put dinner on the table with its Mobile Market with COVID 19 making times hard for families financially some have had to make extreme cutbacks.
At Stevens Elementary School and Millwood Community Presbyterian Church on Sept. 30, a free food box distribution will take place. Recurring food box distribution will be hosted by Second Harvest until Dec. 25. There are multiple locations around Spokane County. You can find dates and locations here.
Second Harvest's goal is to make the times a little easier on families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There's a distribution happening Wednesday at 11:50 a.m. at Stevens Elementary School.
There are boxes available for 200 families. The boxes are packed with both non-perishable and fresh items.
Distribution is free and open to the public with no appointment needed.
