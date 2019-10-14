RITZVILLE, Wash. - Travelers planning to head west through Ritzville later this week are advised to rethink their route.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews will close down westbound I-90 near Danekas Road starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, so they can place new girders.
Detour signs are in place and will reroute traffic around the closure via the Tokio interchange off and on-ramps.
The current closures comes after crews closed down the interstate back in May to repair damage to the overpass caused by an oversized load that struck the bridge.
Crews completed demolition and will now work on replacing the damaged span, reinstalling the railing and paving the bridge.
According to WSDOT, there will be no lane restrictions or closures during football game weekends at Washington State University.
