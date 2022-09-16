SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer.
“I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for my daughter, I will say that,” said Brenda Kross in a one-on-one jailhouse interview with KHQ.
Brenda Kross was brought into the Spokane County Jail on Thursday night and is now facing one charge of first-degree murder. Investigators suspect she may have had a role in the killing of19-year-old Sorensen, alongside her long-time partner, John Eisenman.
“I haven’t been told any of the details at all of what new evidence or anything, of why they pulled me in,” Kross stated.
Back in 2021, Eisenman was arrested for the murder of Sorensen. The victim’s body was found stuffed in the trunk of Kross’s Honda; the body had been rotting in the back of the trunk for nearly one year before it was found.
At the time, Eisenman claimed he'd discovered his daughter had been roped into a sex trafficking ring by Sorensen, who was dating her at the time. However, court documents later indicated investigators determined there was no evidence to suggest that accusation was true. Sorensen's family has vehemently denied any possibility of such a crime.
Kross was not part of Eisenman's arrest. However, after a recent conversation with a Human Resources Representative at her work, emerging details may incriminate her.
“I haven’t talked to anybody about anything, and so I thought I would be able to talk to her about some stuff,” explained Kross. “I believe she has misconstrued a lot of what I've said.”
According to new court documents obtained by KHQ, Kross allegedly told her coworker that she helped kill Sorensen alongside Eisenman. The docs state Kross told the witness she and Eisenman were laughing and singing while beating Sorensen to death with a cinderblock, as well as stabbing him with a knife.
“That is crazy,” Kross said when she learned of the statement. “I need to talk to an attorney.”
Sitting behind the glass wall of a visitation cell, Kross neither confirmed nor denied having a part in killing the 2020 murder. However, she did say that if her daughter was violated, she would take action.
“I would kill that son of a b---- who did that to my daughter,” Kross said.
Kross remained calm while she stated her case, saying she believes that the court documents paint her in a misconstrued way.
“It makes me sound like I’m heartless and cruel, and none of that is true."
Kross made her first appearance in court today, and is being held on a $1 million bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 27.
Eisenman's trial is scheduled to begin in two months. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison without the parole.