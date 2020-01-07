Update:

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff, two are now dead after the seventh person pulled from the avalanche died.

The skier was transported to Shoshone Medical Center. Silver Mountain now believes all skiers are accounted for.

Previous Coverage:

According to Silver Mountain on Facebook, an additional person was located Tuesday evening.

The skier was transported to Shoshone Medical Center. They now believe all skiers are accounted for.

Silver Mountain said they will be open Wednesday but the runs where the avalanche occurred will be closed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff, rescuers are called off the search at Silver Mountain after the avalanche on Tuesday.

Rescuers were searching to make sure more people were not trapped after they rescued five and found one dead. They do not believe more are trapped but were combing the area to make sure no one else is there.

The Shoshone County Sheriff said they are not sure if they will resume Wednesday and need to discuss resuming the search with resort officials.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

KELLOGG, Idaho - Silver Mountain has confirmed that one person died following an avalanche in the Wardner Peak area of the ski resort.

Silver Mountain Ski Patrol and other volunteers responded immediately and started searching with probes.

In addition to the fatality, Silver Mountain also confirmed five other people were involved in the avalanche and rescued with minor injuries.

The search is currently continuing with probes and rescue dogs.

Staff at Silver Mountain extended their deepest sympathies to the family of the individual and said that out of respect for the person's family and their privacy, they won't be releasing further details at this time.

Previous Coverage:

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Silver Mountain says an avalanche occurred in the resort's ski area Tuesday morning, and search and rescue crews have recovered four people so far.

Silver Mountain says the avalanche occurred on the Warnder Peak area, and ski patrol responded immediately and began searching for guests.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, crews have recovered four people from the avalanche area and are continuing to probe. The conditions of those people are currently unknown.

Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Shoshone County Volunteer Search and Rescue are at the scene.

Idaho Technical Rescue Team Task Force 1's K9s have also arrived on scene.

Previous coverage:

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of an avalanche, potentially up to three separate avalanches, occurring on Silver Mountain within the last hour.

The 911 Communications Center has received reports of three people possibly being trapped in one of the avalanches.

The Sheriff's Office says emergency responders are coordinating a rescue effort with Silver Mountain.

"Please keep in mind that when crisis occurs, our 911 Communications Center is flooded with information, and sometimes the information is not accurate," the Sheriff's Office added. "We are committed to getting you the accurate information and will release it as it becomes available."

An avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple North Idaho counties, but wasn't expected to include ski areas within the forecast region.