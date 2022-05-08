Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&