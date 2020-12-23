Second suspect in Bonner County murder arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, WA- On December 23rd, U.S. Marshals arrested 59-year-old Neal Mouser in Spokane for the murder of 38-year-old Brandon Vern Hurst of Sandpoint/Bonners Ferry.
The body of Hurst was found on December 10th in the Upper Pack River area. He had been shot several times before his body was dumped next to a road.
Tuesday, December 22nd, Bonner County Sheriff Deputies arrested Mouser's co-conspirator, 28-year-old Cantrip Gatens, and charged her with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. An arrest warrant for Mouser was issued the same day. Mouser was reported to frequent the Spokane area often.
The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force of Coeur d'Alene and Spokane quickly found and arrested Mouser in Spokane. Mouser was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
"The great teamwork and sharing of intelligence between local, state and federal law enforcement in Idaho and Washington contributed to the quick apprehension of a dangerous fugitive." said Brent Bunn, the U.S. Marshal for the District of Idaho.
