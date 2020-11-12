Weather Alert

...SNOW ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY... .A WET STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE IN TONIGHT AND SPREAD SNOW ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND INTO THE IDAHO PANHANDLE. SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES OVER THE MOUNTAIN PASSES AND MOUNTAIN VALLEYS WITH WINTER TRAVEL LIKELY BY FRIDAY MORNING. ROADS ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO BECOME SNOW COVERED ACROSS THE OKANOGAN VALLEY, NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE AND CAMAS PRAIRIE WITH IMPACTS TO TRAVEL AND THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE EXPECTED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, GRAND COULEE, WILBUR, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BREEZY WINDS IN THE MORNING MAY RESULT IN BLOWING SNOW ACROSS HIGHWAY 2 AND HIGHWAY 195. SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE OVER TO RAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&