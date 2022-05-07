AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist, Steven Van Horn, confirmed a tornado touched down in Airway Heights last night, roughly 15 minutes before the one that blew through Spokane Valley.
This tornado has been added to the interactive map released by NWS to track the storm damage. According to the entry, eyewitnesses confirmed tree and powerline damage due to a tornado over Mission Rd., as well as further south on W. Greenwood Rd. and the surrounding vicinity. Radar confirmation and damage assessment have supported these accounts.
Both the Airway Heights and Spokane Valley tornado have been tentatively given a rating of EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning wind gust speeds are estimated to have been between 65-85 mph.
In an interview with Van Horn, he stated before last night, the Spokane area saw 13 tornadoes since 1950. These two now bring that number to 15.
Van Horn also said official confirmation on the EF Scale will likely come next week after closer examination of the data, but he suspects they will remain at EF0. The strongest tornado seen in the area were two EF2 incidents, in 1954 and 1957.