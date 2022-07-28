COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Today was the final day of the Western Governors, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke delivering a final update to the governors present.
The secretary is tasked with road bridges and that’s really on display right now because of the massive infrastructure package which has been at the top of the list by President Joe Biden’s administration.
But he’s also tasked with going green and helping you at home too so.
Vicki Barns a Tesla driver in Spokane says she feels like she’s doing her part by going green.
“Humans are not doing a good job of taking care of what we got,” Barnes said, “when electric cars came out I was all over it, before this I had hybrids and then I went full electric I haven’t looked back.”
She says there’s one small problem--- finding chargers can be difficult.
“If you were going along I90 you, are good if you go anywhere north of that you're going to run into trouble.”
The Biden administration is making a massive push to get more charging stations installed.
“So right now we are deploying the first wave what will ultimately be 7 ½ billion dollars to get more EV chargers across the country the president division is that by the end of this decade will have half 1 million chargers,” Secretary Buttigieg said in an interview with Bradley Warren.
Secretary Buttigieg pointed out that Americans should feel as confident in their ability to get access to chargers as they do to get gas at gas stations, they should be equally as accessible.
“What that means is supporting states to ensure that their Highway corridors have enough chargers every 50 miles,” Secretary Buttigieg said, “that’s the standard we’re shooting for.”
The secretary says the federal dollars are making their way into the states but at the state level, the state leadership is going to be equally as important.
“[the governors] are set to put in their plans Monday for what they will do with the federal dollars, “ Secretary Buttigieg said, “and then we will move the dollars to help build charging stations.”
HIAWATHA ROUTE RESTORATION-
There has been a massive push to reinstate the North Coast Hiawatha route due to the infrastructure package.
“42 years ago in southern Montana in 1979,” Dave Strohmaier Missoula County Commissioner said, “We lost the Northern Hiawatha for over four decades we’ve been trying to get it back.”
Strohmaie has been an advocate for many years that train service should be restored to the people of Montana.
The current Amtrak route is called the Empire Builder, it follows the length of the Highline and misses the major population points across the state of Montana.
The Big Sky Rail Authority was formed during the pandemic and has widespread bipartisan support from across the state, and region.
So we asked the secretary about the possibility of it returning and he says now is the best time for it to happen.
AIR TRAVEL-
Senator Maria Cantwell just two weeks ago was at Spokane International Airport regarding new funding for an expansion.
Her goal with the trip was to highlight the facility’s need for an airport terminal program grant.
“Spokane is a key hub,” Secretary Buttigieg said, “it’s one of the reasons why we approved an airport terminal grant, that’s going to go towards their terminal expansion, over $10 million.”
Just in 2019, 4,112,784 total passengers were served to make Spokane the second busiest airport in Washington.
But the secretary was also quick to highlight other smaller airports in the region like Pullman, West Yellowstone, and Missoula.
“We are excited about this round of funding and there’s more where it came from,” Secretary Buttigieg said.
Senator Cantwell previously sent a letter in support of the grant to the secretary —which is helpful in getting that funding released.
I just wrapped up my conversation with @SecretaryPete, we spoke about significant improvement to airports from Missoula, Pullman West Yellowstone, and Spokane. We spoke about railway expansion, @bigskyrailmt And more EV charging stations from Seattle to Spokane.More to come pic.twitter.com/LkuztuPhGb— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) July 28, 2022