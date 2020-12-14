OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Over the weekend, the office of the Secretary of State reported a website that had listed Washington state’s elections director among other election officials nationwide and claimed that they had “aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump.” The website also pictured the officials with crosshairs over their profiles including their home and email addresses.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman responded to the threatening nature of the site, saying "this continued escalation of harassing and threatening behavior in the public sphere has to stop. Sites like this are appalling, and have no space in our democracy and the peaceful transition of power. Washington’s 39 county election officials rose to the challenge, working tirelessly to accurately count more ballots than this state has ever seen and ensure that our election was accessible and secure, in spite of the pandemic. Though my office has yet to receive evidence of massive voter fraud, we take accusations of such seriously. When provided evidence, we work closely with county election officials to ensure instances are investigated and a crime is charged.”
The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have been notified, as well as the Fusion Center in Washington state.
