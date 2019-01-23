UPDATE:

A section of Senate Bill 5326 that would have made it illegal for cosmetologists to rent booths from salon owners has been dropped after public outcry.

According to KING5 News, a spokesperson for Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Kent, said Keiser removed section 2 of the bill Wednesday after her office received feedback on the measure.

Hairdressers who booth rent said the bill would force them to go back to commission-based work, or put them out of business entirely.

The bill will still include portions that would take away certain exemptions for booth renters in cosmetology, including workers' compensation, B&O taxes and exemptions from unemployment insurance.

Previous Coverage:

A new bill would make it illegal for cosmetologists to rent booth from salon owners. But as KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson found out, the impact for you, could be higher prices for your haircuts.

Megz White has been a cosmetologist for six years, working as an independent business owner, and her favorite part of the job is the people.

"Some of these clients, I've been with them through births, losses, marriage, divorces, and cancer treatments. They are more than clients to me, they are friends, they are family," White said.

Just like the sixteen other women she works with, Megz rents a booth out of The Master's Touch Salon. She says she loves it because she can set her own hours, charge what she feels appropriate, and doesn't have a commission cap.

But, a new law might be shaking that up. Bill 5326 says that booth renting gives stylists, like Megz, an unfair advantage because they pay less in taxes, and can charge less than their competitors.

But there's more, these cosmetologists aren't official salon employees. The bill proposes that there's good reason to worry about their future, because booth renters aren't eligible for state safety net programs, like medical care and unemployment.

Megz says booth renters know these risks going into it, and don't need the government's protection programs.

Megz tells KHQ she's confident that if cosmetologists can't rent booths, salons will start charging double or triple because their competition will be wiped out.

"There is more than enough clientele in Spokane to support every business model effectively," White said.

Senator Andy Billig told KHQ that the first draft of the bill has created some unintended consequences, but this is how the legislative process is supposed to work. A bill is introduced, people give feedback, then changes can be made.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, January 28th at 10 am in the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee.