Update: Crews were able to remove a semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Mead quicker than expected, as the scene at Parksmith Dr. has now cleared.
"With the quick & excellent assistance of Kellogg Towing Crews, our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputies advise the roadway will open very soon, if not already," the Spokane County Sheriff's Office tweeted late Thursday morning.
KHQ confirmed on scene that the truck was removed and the scene has been cleared.
Previous coverage: MEAD, Wash. - As the saying goes in Spokane County, "it happened again."
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says N. Parksmith Dr. is closed east of Market St. due to a semi truck being stuck under a trestle bridge in the Mead area.
Law enforcement suggests using an alternate route, as Parksmith Dr. between Market St and Stoneman Rd. is expected to be closed for at least two hours while the scene is cleared and the trestle bridge is inspected.
ROAD CLOSED: N. Parksmith Dr-East of Market St, Avoid the Area-Please use an Alternate Route— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) December 12, 2019
Parksmith Dr. expected to be closed between Market St. & Stoneman Rd. for 2+ hours while the scene is cleared/trestle is inspected. #Sokane #SpokaneValley #CdA #SCSO pic.twitter.com/tdKDTWHWf7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.