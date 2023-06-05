SPOKANE, Wash. — State of Washington will be increasing patrols and outreach in an effort to reduce litter on the roads and traffic fatalities due to unsecured loads.
The Washington State Patrol, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington Department of Ecology have decided that they will annually hold National Secure Your Load Day on June 6.
They want to raise public awareness about the importance of properly securing cargo. The event commemorates people whose lives were taken or impacted by unsecured loads.
Amber Smith-Jones, Ecology’s statewide litter prevention coordinator said, "debris from unsecured loads causes more than 15 million pounds of litter on Washington’s roads every year... securing your load and keeping your truck bed clean and free of loose debris saves lives and ensures nothing will blow out.”
State troopers during June 9 through June 25 will be conducting emphasis patrols throughout Washington looking for unsecured loads. They will be stopping drivers and handing out tickets to those whose loads are not properly secured.
Fines for littering and unsecured loads range from $50 to $5,000. If an item falls out and causes bodily harm or property damage, the driver could also face jail time.
To learn more about this campaign and how you can help keep Washington roads safe and litter free, visit SecureLoadsWA.org or SujetaTuCargaWA.org.