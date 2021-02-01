The Washington State Auditor's Office is releasing more information on what data may have been compromised in a security breach.
The State Auditor's Office says a third party provider, Accellion, who they use to transmit files, experienced a "security incident" in December. SAO says the incident led to unauthorized access to records that were temporarily stored in Accellion's system.
The SAO says some of the data they believe was affected includes information of 1.6 million Washingtonians who filed for unemployment between January 1st to December 20th, 2020. That information includes names, social security numbers and/or state driver's license, place of employment and bank information. Also the personal information of a smaller number of people including data held by the Department of Children, Youth and Families; as well as non-personal financial and other data from local governments and state agencies.
"This is completely unacceptable. We are frustrated and committed to doing everything we can to mitigate the harm caused by this crime," State Auditor Pat McCarthy said, "I want to be clear: This was an attack on a third-party service provider. The Employment Security Department did nothing to cause this, and is not responsible in any way for this incident.”
SAO says they are working with state cyber security officials, law enforcement, and others to investigate the incident. They say local governments and state agencies with data that may have been compromised have been notified.
SAO says that they are working quickly to try and help anyone who may have been effected by the security breach, and says they will notify those people as soon as possible. In the meantime more information can be found here.