HAMERSVILLE, Ohio - Security cameras were rolling when a school bus in southwestern Ohio flipped.
Thirteen students were onboard when police said a substitute driver drove off the side of a narrow road and into a ditch line before overcorrecting, flipping the bus.
One mom heard sirens while waiting for her young daughter at her bus stop and called police. That was how she learned her daughter's bus overturned.
"And just seeing the whole like black bottom of the bus and I told him I was like 'It rolled over!' And at that point me and the principal took off running," Stacie Halcomb said.
Two students suffered minor injuries but no one was seriously hurt.
