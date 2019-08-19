HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. - If you're planning to travel out of the Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport on a last minute summer vacation, make sure you pack your patience.
The security checkpoint setup has been reconfigured in the airport for the next five months due to construction.
Monday marked the first day of the new checkpoints, and long lines stretched from the north checkpoint almost to the south checkpoint.
Passengers waited well over a half hour to get through both checkpoints.
If you plan to fly out of the airport on domestic flights, the airport's spokesperson asks passengers arrive at least two to three hours early. International passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours early.