UPDATE ON OCTOBER 1 AT 11:20 AM:

Watch again

Security footage shows the moment when 49-year-old Phillip Booher ran into a downtown Spokane gas station armed with a handgun before an hours-long standoff with police.

People are also seen on the footage running out of the gas station in fear for their safety.

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 11:46 PM:

Spokane Police confirm that the armed man has been safely taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as 49-year-old Phillip Booher. He was booked on charges for first-degree assault, attempt to elude police, first-degree arson and possibly more pending investigation. Booher will also be booked on an unrelated warrant for second-degree burglary.

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 11:01 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are attempting to use an armored vehicle as a battering ram to break through the wall of the building to get to the armed man inside.

Police have used robots, drones and other resources to try and force the armed man out of the 76 gas station. All efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 10:04 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers are continuing to try and coax an armed suspect out of the 76 gas station on the corner of Second Ave. and Walnut Street following a police chase.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released at this hour, has been holed up inside the gas station for four hours and remains armed, according to police.

Police have deployed several resources, including robots, drones and smoke bombs to attempt to get the suspect to give himself up; all efforts to get the suspect out of the gas station have been unsuccessful.

According to Washington State Patrol Troopers, the situation began Monday afternoon when a trooper pulled over a small, red car along Highway 2. A passenger in the car pulled a gun on the Trooper and said "I'm not going back to jail."

The original driver of the car and another passenger got out of the vehicle before the suspect took over the wheel of the car and led Troopers and Spokane Police on a chase to the 76 gas station near Downtown Spokane.

Once inside, the suspect refused to come out. A portion of the gas station that caught on fire around an hour into the standoff.

Spokane Fire Department firefighters were called in to put out the blaze. Protected by Spokane Police, firefighters were able to contain the fire. Authorities still aren't sure what caused the fire.

Second Ave. and Walnut Street are both closed off to the public while police continue to respond to the situation. Officials have also shut the power off to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 9:35 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are attempting to make entrance to the 76 gas station where the armed suspect is holed up using a robot and drone.

Officers have spent the past hour attempting to get the suspect to come out. According to police, the suspect has refused all commands, prompting officers to use the robot.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7:36 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the same location of the armed suspect standoff on Second Ave. and Walnut Street.

KHQ is working to confirm what caused the fire to spark. Officers are asking that you avoid the area.

UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 7:08 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers have deployed a robot and other resources to assist with the stand off.

Walnut Street and Second Ave. remained blocked off. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Second Ave. and Walnut Street near Downtown Spokane while officers and Washington State Patrol Troopers respond to reports of an armed suspect.

Westbound Second Ave. and northbound Walnut Street near the Tiki Lodge are closed to the public due to heavy police activity.

Witnesses said they saw a man armed with a handgun being chased by police. The man reportedly ran into the 76 gas station in the area, before officers told the witnesses to get down and then helped evacuate him from the area.

Information on the situation is limited. KHQ has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.