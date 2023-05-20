SPOKANE, Wash. — A security guard rescued a man from a burning RV in Spokane's Camp Hope Friday night.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 7 p.m. by campers and staff. Firefighters arrived within two minutes and had to cut through a fence to reach the RV, which was located in the southwest corner of the camp.
The fire was extinguished in eight minutes, but not before it destroyed the RV and its contents. The fire department said the RV was heavily cluttered and had obstacles that hindered the firefighting efforts.
The occupant of the RV was asleep when the fire started and was unaware of the danger until a security guard noticed the smoke and opened the door. The security guard helped the man crawl out of the RV, which had flames rolling above his head. The fire department said the man had only seconds before a flashover occurred, which could have killed both of them.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit powered by a small generator. The circuit had no protection to prevent a fire and was severely overloaded with appliances, chargers, and a window air conditioning unit, according to the fire department.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.
Camp Hope's population has dwindled in recent months, down to about 27 after being one of the state's largest homeless camps with nearly 500 people living there last fall.
The fire department provided tips to improve fire safety in electrical circuits. Here are some safeguards:
Circuit Breakers: Install circuit breakers or fuses in the circuit. These devices automatically disconnect the power supply when excessive current flows through the circuit, preventing overheating and potential fire hazards.
Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCIs): GFCIs are crucial in areas where water is present, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor outlets. GFCIs detect imbalances in the electrical current and swiftly shut off power to prevent electric shocks and potential fires.
Surge Protectors: Utilize surge protectors or surge suppressors to safeguard against voltage surges. These devices absorb excess voltage and redirect it away from sensitive electronics, reducing the risk of electrical fires.
Grounding: Ensure proper grounding of electrical systems. Grounding provides a path for electrical current to safely dissipate in case of a fault, reducing the chance of overheating and fire.
Inspections: Schedule routine inspections by a licensed electrician to identify and address potential electrical issues, such as frayed wires, loose connections, or outdated components.
Adequate Wiring: Use appropriate wiring and fire-resistant materials for insulation for the intended load and environment. Overloaded or improper wiring can generate excessive heat and ignite a fire. Consult a licensed electrician to determine the correct wire gauge and type for your needs.